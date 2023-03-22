Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $10.40 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBMM. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. 70,255 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.