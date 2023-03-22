Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $140.67 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.