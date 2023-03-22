Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $20,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.52. 20,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,774. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.98 and its 200-day moving average is $178.18. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

