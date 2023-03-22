Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,439 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.05 and its 200 day moving average is $246.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

