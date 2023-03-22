Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 5,190 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 5.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,532,000 after buying an additional 416,605 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.72. 78,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,474. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.31 and a 200-day moving average of $187.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.