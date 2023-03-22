Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $7.85

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $7.59. Lavoro shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 4,938 shares changing hands.

Lavoro Price Performance

Lavoro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.