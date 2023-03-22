Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 980 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 44,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,559. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23.

