Lathrop Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,349 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after acquiring an additional 234,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 368,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,310,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 71,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.87 and a 1-year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Raymond James cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

