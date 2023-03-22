Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total value of $530,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,953,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.47.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.40. The stock had a trading volume of 895,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,550. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.17. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

