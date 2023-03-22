Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys 327 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.19.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $189.01. 336,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

