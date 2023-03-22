Lathrop Investment Management Corp Acquires 2,788 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 3.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $58.15. 7,667,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,542,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

