Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Releases Earnings Results

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Lantern Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LTRN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,976. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. Lantern Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.