Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Lantern Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,975. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lantern Pharma by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

