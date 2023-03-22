Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Issues Earnings Results

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. 2,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,976. Lantern Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

About Lantern Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

