Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Issues Earnings Results

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.
Lantern Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LTRN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. 2,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,976. Lantern Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday.
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.
