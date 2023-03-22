Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Rating) fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 192,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 425,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £4.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.48.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the Helvick and 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

