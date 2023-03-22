Lancaster Investment Management Buys 34,197 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Lancaster Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Autoliv makes up 57.9% of Lancaster Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lancaster Investment Management owned about 0.62% of Autoliv worth $41,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Up 3.2 %

Autoliv stock opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Articles

