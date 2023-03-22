Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

