Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of LBAI stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.84.
Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
