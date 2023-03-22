KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 538,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,075,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
KushCo Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.
About KushCo
KushCo Holdings, Inc provides ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. The firm through its subsidiaries and brands provides product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving diverse customer base. The company was founded by Dallas Imbimbo, John Kovacevich, Nicholas Kovacevich, and Jeffrey Meng on December 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Cypress, CA.
See Also
