Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 3.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.47. 309,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,152,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
