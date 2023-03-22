Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 3.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.47. 309,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,152,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.