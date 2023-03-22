Keel Point LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.02. The company had a trading volume of 431,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,354. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The firm has a market cap of $274.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

