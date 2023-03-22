Keel Point LLC Sells 90 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,447,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,891,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,976,000 after acquiring an additional 216,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 1,260,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.0 %
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
