Keel Point LLC Purchases 36,388 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 413.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,388 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

