Keel Point LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,640 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

