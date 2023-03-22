Keel Point LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,161.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 25,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 21,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.64. 100,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $145.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

