Keel Point LLC Invests $1.80 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,045,476 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

