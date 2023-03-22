Keel Point LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.85. 712,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,806. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

