Keel Point LLC Has $8.45 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,344 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,811,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.42. 6,054,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,372,438. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

