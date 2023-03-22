Keel Point LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,083,000 after acquiring an additional 858,185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after acquiring an additional 696,312 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 631,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 404,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.85. The stock had a trading volume of 193,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.37.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

