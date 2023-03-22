Keel Point LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.29. 55,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,883. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $76.09 and a 52 week high of $101.88.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

