JUNO (JUNO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $204,212.03

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last week, JUNO has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003389 BTC on major exchanges. JUNO has a market cap of $66.83 million and $204,212.03 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About JUNO

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 69,887,471 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

