Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 59

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 59 ($0.72) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON JDG opened at GBX 8,700 ($106.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £554.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5,766.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,811.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,076.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57. Judges Scientific has a 52 week low of GBX 6,400 ($78.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,600 ($117.89).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

