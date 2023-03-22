JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Trading Down 0.6%

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.03. 300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

JTEKT Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20.

JTEKT Company Profile

JTEKT Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, machine tools, driveline components, and steering products. It operates through the Machinery Parts and Machine Tools segments. The Machinery Parts segment provides steering wheels, drive train parts, and bearings. The Machine Tools segment offers machine tools, control equipment, and industrial heat treatment furnaces.

