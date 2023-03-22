JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.48 and last traded at $53.48. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $21.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) by 5,100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

