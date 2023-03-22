Joystick (JOY) Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Joystick has a market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $1,238.64 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030646 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018958 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003548 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00200337 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,563.85 or 1.00245144 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06014742 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $347.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

