Joule Financial LLC Sells 7,075 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Joule Financial LLC reduced its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,118,408.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,603. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ChargePoint Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.