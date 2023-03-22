Joule Financial LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 34.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 97.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 268.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after buying an additional 351,316 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 113.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,672,000 after buying an additional 301,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Stock Up 2.9 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Nucor stock opened at $152.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.00 and its 200 day moving average is $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

