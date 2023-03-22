Joule Financial LLC Has $473,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Joule Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

