Joule Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Joule Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $107.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

