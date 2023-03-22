Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $18.55 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.55 million and approximately $150,812.99 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01112094 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $150,328.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

