JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Insider Acquires £68,400 in Stock

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) insider Ian Dyson bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £68,400 ($83,998.53).

Shares of LON JD traded up GBX 5.45 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 169.80 ($2.09). The company had a trading volume of 6,682,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,739.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.27) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 185 ($2.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.83) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 291.88 ($3.58).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

