JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.98

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 400412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

