Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after acquiring an additional 264,146 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 221,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,181,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,368,000 after buying an additional 182,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

JAZZ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,177. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average is $147.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $84,742.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,803.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,840,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $84,742.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,803.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $2,056,822. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

