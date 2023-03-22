Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stake Decreased by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $49.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

