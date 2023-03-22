Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Insider Activity

Jabil Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,265 shares of company stock worth $13,925,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company's stock.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.02. 422,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $85.70.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

