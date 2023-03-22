J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 4,262 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

J2 Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.1% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,107. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $186.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.