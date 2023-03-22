J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 379 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.17. 99,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,821. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

