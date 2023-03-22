J2 Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 0.8% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

ABC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.48. 102,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,375. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.23. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

