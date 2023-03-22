J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $276,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 578,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

NYSE:EXP traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $140.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,355. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $152.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

