J2 Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on K shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

NYSE:K traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,158. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

