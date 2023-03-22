J2 Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

J2 Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTMC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,867 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $392.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.34. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.